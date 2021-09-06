Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Stock Position Lowered by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 54.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 66,225 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.16% of Chart Industries worth $8,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GTLS. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 77,936.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 232,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after purchasing an additional 232,252 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 20.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 30,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the first quarter worth $228,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 6,073.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 15.9% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period.

GTLS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. COKER & PALMER reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays started coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $226.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Chart Industries from $188.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Chart Industries from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Chart Industries from $189.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.07.

Shares of NASDAQ GTLS opened at $192.90 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $162.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Chart Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $62.12 and a one year high of $197.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 1.82.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.01 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 27.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

