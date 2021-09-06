Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 25.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,914 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,363 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $2,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 36,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,088,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 13,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 202,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,883,000 after purchasing an additional 22,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 47,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,351,000 after purchasing an additional 6,663 shares in the last quarter. 66.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $124.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.98. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $109.07 and a fifty-two week high of $139.26.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $526.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.96 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 39.90% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

