Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Stake Lifted by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,347 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 5,897 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $4,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LNG. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 23.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 259,836 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $22,545,000 after purchasing an additional 49,644 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the second quarter worth $963,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 7.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 57,714 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,006,000 after purchasing an additional 4,190 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the second quarter worth $1,541,000. Finally, Beddow Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the second quarter worth $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $1,754,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,991,967.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Friday, July 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.13.

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $89.92 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.09. The stock has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.04. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.65 and a 1 year high of $91.25.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($2.22). Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 22.07% and a negative net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

