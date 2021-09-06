Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) – Analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Chewy in a report released on Thursday, September 2nd. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.02). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 0.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS.

CHWY has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Chewy from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Chewy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Chewy in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.76.

Shares of NYSE CHWY opened at $76.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $31.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,837.50, a PEG ratio of 43.61 and a beta of 0.09. Chewy has a 12 month low of $51.25 and a 12 month high of $120.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.93.

In other Chewy news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 77,689 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $5,829,782.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,016,794.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Kevin Symancyk sold 50,000 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total value of $3,932,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 274,675 shares in the company, valued at $21,600,442. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 281,289 shares of company stock worth $22,018,264. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Chewy during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Chewy in the first quarter worth $26,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Chewy in the second quarter worth $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Chewy by 1,276.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in Chewy by 945.2% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

