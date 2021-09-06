Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Chewy in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.13. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Chewy alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CHWY. Wedbush cut their price objective on Chewy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Chewy in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Cfra cut their price objective on Chewy from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Chewy from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.76.

NYSE CHWY opened at $76.75 on Monday. Chewy has a twelve month low of $51.25 and a twelve month high of $120.00. The company has a market cap of $31.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,837.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 43.61 and a beta of 0.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.10 and its 200 day moving average is $82.93.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Chewy had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 47.79%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Chewy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chewy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chewy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 1,276.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 945.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Chewy news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 20,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,988,065.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Satish Mehta sold 31,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $2,365,410.88. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 209,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,723,356.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 281,289 shares of company stock valued at $22,018,264 over the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.