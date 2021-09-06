Chia Network (XCH) Achieves Market Cap of $398.32 Million

Chia Network (CURRENCY:XCH) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. One Chia Network coin can currently be purchased for about $251.75 or 0.00480561 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Chia Network has traded up 21.7% against the US dollar. Chia Network has a market capitalization of $398.32 million and $77.88 million worth of Chia Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001909 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.72 or 0.00064364 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $77.44 or 0.00147833 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $106.36 or 0.00203036 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,936.27 or 0.07513858 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52,384.82 or 0.99996280 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003100 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $493.79 or 0.00942593 BTC.

Chia Network Profile

Chia Network’s total supply is 22,582,025 coins and its circulating supply is 1,582,223 coins. Chia Network’s official Twitter account is @chia_project

Chia Network Coin Trading

