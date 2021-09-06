Chiliz Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $654.38 Million (CHZ)

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. Over the last seven days, Chiliz has traded up 16.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Chiliz coin can now be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00000825 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Chiliz has a market cap of $2.56 billion and approximately $654.38 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Chiliz alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.41 or 0.00065345 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001899 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003130 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00017138 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 30.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.48 or 0.00154743 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001899 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.54 or 0.00046594 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $402.46 or 0.00764304 BTC.

Chiliz Profile

Chiliz is a coin. Its launch date was October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 5,897,640,034 coins. The official message board for Chiliz is medium.com/chiliz . The official website for Chiliz is www.chiliz.com . Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a fin-tech platform for tokenizing sports teams. Its currency and blockchain technology power products for casual, mainstream consumers. Socios.com – a tokenized fan engagement solution for sports – is the first platform powered by Chiliz. The CHZ token is currently available across two blockchains in BEP-2 & ERC20 variations. It is openly purchasable on multiple centralized exchanges including Binance DEX, KuCoin, Bitmax, and others. CHZ tokens will also be purchasable on Socios.com via debit/ credit card. CHZ tokens run on both Binance Chain and the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Chiliz

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chiliz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chiliz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chiliz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chiliz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.