China Evergrande Group (OTCMKTS:EGRNF) Rating Lowered to Sell at The Goldman Sachs Group

China Evergrande Group (OTCMKTS:EGRNF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised China Evergrande Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Get China Evergrande Group alerts:

Shares of EGRNF traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.48. The company had a trading volume of 21,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,503. China Evergrande Group has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $4.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.86.

China Evergrande Group, an investment holding company, primarily engages in the property development business in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Property Development, Property Investment, Property Management Services, and Other Businesses. It is involved in the development of residential properties, as well as other businesses, including property investment, property management, property construction, new energy vehicle, hotel operation, finance, internet, cultural tourism, and health businesses.

Featured Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for China Evergrande Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Evergrande Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.