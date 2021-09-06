Chromia Reaches Market Capitalization of $185.39 Million (CHR)

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. Chromia has a market capitalization of $185.39 million and approximately $96.35 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chromia coin can now be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00000817 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Chromia has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chromia Profile

Chromia (CHR) is a coin. It launched on May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 429,822,300 coins. Chromia’s official website is chromia.com . Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

Chromia Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chromia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chromia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

