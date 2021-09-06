Chrono.tech (TIME) Trading 137.9% Higher This Week

Chrono.tech (CURRENCY:TIME) traded up 60.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 6th. In the last week, Chrono.tech has traded up 137.9% against the dollar. Chrono.tech has a market capitalization of $32.87 million and approximately $2.36 million worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chrono.tech coin can now be bought for $46.29 or 0.00087757 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.94 or 0.00066245 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003142 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00017633 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $81.27 or 0.00154071 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001897 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.86 or 0.00047135 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.30 or 0.00772153 BTC.

About Chrono.tech

Chrono.tech (TIME) is a coin. It was first traded on December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 coins and its circulating supply is 710,112 coins. The official website for Chrono.tech is chrono.tech . Chrono.tech’s official message board is blog.chrono.tech . The Reddit community for Chrono.tech is https://reddit.com/r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Time is an Ethereum-based token issued by Chronobank. It allows users to receive dividends from the fees and issuance of Labor-Hour Tokens (LHT) in the Chronobank system. Chronobank is a system designed to tokenize labour-hours using blockchain technology. The system leverages smart contract techniques to automate a process whereby a country-specific ‘labour-hour’ token may be redeemed for real labour-hours via legally binding (traditional) contracts with labour-offering companies. The proposed ‘stable-coin’ LHT implementation provides a non-volatile, inflation-resistant digital asset transfer system. “

