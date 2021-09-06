Chronologic One Day Trading Volume Hits $593.00 (DAY)

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. Chronologic has a market cap of $313,657.96 and $593.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chronologic coin can currently be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000495 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Chronologic has traded 20.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.62 or 0.00066848 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003283 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00016008 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $71.42 or 0.00137897 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $421.39 or 0.00813555 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.16 or 0.00048573 BTC.

Chronologic Coin Profile

Chronologic (DAY) is a coin. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,400,419 coins and its circulating supply is 1,222,539 coins. Chronologic’s official website is chronologic.network . Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronoLogic is a cryptocurrency project that wants to introduce a new concept of Proof-of-Time. The DAY token is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The only way additional DAY can be produced is via the passage of time where the rate of DAY tokens minted will depend on the minting power, named ChronoPower. “

Buying and Selling Chronologic

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chronologic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chronologic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

