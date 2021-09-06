Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Purchased by Heritage Trust Co

Heritage Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 29.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CB. HRT Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 189.0% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 39,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,185,000 after purchasing an additional 25,608 shares in the last quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the second quarter worth $1,027,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 123.7% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the first quarter worth $302,000. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 54.5% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,181,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $660,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,712 shares in the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 price target for the company. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.06.

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 7,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.14, for a total transaction of $1,328,749.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 726,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,431,079.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.61, for a total value of $5,598,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 144,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,908,602.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 53,911 shares of company stock valued at $9,960,781 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chubb stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $183.46. 1,755,433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,924,671. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $172.67 and its 200 day moving average is $168.39. The stock has a market cap of $80.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $111.93 and a 12 month high of $187.90.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $9.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 12.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

