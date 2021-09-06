Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 947 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in Chubb during the second quarter worth $34,000. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. raised their price target on Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Argus upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.06.

NYSE:CB opened at $183.46 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $172.67 and a 200-day moving average of $168.39. The firm has a market cap of $80.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $111.93 and a twelve month high of $187.90.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $9.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.78%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 10,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,825,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.92, for a total transaction of $660,358.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,911 shares of company stock worth $9,960,781 in the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

