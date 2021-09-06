Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nineteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fifteen have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $268.74.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Cigna from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho dropped their target price on Cigna from $290.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Cigna from $304.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cigna from $321.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th.

In other Cigna news, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total transaction of $1,148,318.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,548.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total value of $740,152.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,496,252.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 25,859 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,258,000 after acquiring an additional 6,084 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 180,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $42,696,000 after acquiring an additional 14,162 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,156,883 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $274,262,000 after acquiring an additional 87,137 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,188,694 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $287,355,000 after acquiring an additional 520,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,950 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after acquiring an additional 4,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CI opened at $216.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. Cigna has a one year low of $158.84 and a one year high of $272.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $223.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.70.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $43.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cigna will post 20.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Cigna’s payout ratio is 21.68%.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

