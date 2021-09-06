Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,141 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,805 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.1% during the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 129,542 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,699,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 4.3% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 18,445 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 3.9% in the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 22,810 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 36.9% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 68,873 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 18,560 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 7.0% in the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 27,080 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO opened at $59.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.70. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.28 and a 1-year high of $60.27. The stock has a market cap of $250.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $56.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.80.

In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,518 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $205,451.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,512 shares of company stock valued at $6,736,902 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

