Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Shares Sold by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. trimmed its stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 57.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,794 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 14,648 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. QV Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 93.8% during the second quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 94,362 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $11,066,000 after buying an additional 45,662 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 32.5% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,004,850 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $117,839,000 after purchasing an additional 246,300 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 64.1% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 75,800 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $10,639,000 after purchasing an additional 29,600 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the first quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Ossiam lifted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 219.1% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 45,298 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $6,358,000 after purchasing an additional 31,103 shares during the period. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $102.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 35.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.11. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.66 and a 52-week high of $146.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.68. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 237.11%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is currently 35.49%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CTXS shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Citrix Systems from $143.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays lowered Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Citrix Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.63.

In other Citrix Systems news, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 2,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $286,431.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $109,535.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,204,483.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,593 shares of company stock worth $2,642,890. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

