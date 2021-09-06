Civic (CVC) 1-Day Volume Reaches $530.45 Million

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 6th. Civic has a market capitalization of $415.19 million and $530.45 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Civic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.62 or 0.00001177 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Civic has traded up 85.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Civic alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.72 or 0.00065935 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003128 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00017733 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.27 or 0.00139138 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001900 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.41 or 0.00777496 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.49 or 0.00046505 BTC.

Civic Profile

Civic (CRYPTO:CVC) is a coin. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 coins. Civic’s official website is www.civic.com . Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “Civic is a decentralized identity ecosystem that allows for on-demand, secure and lower cost access to identity verification via the blockchain. Through a digital Identity platform, users to set up their own virtual identity and to store it along with their personally identifiable information on the device. This information will go through a verification process conducted by the identity validators on the platform and then ported into the blockchain where service providers can access it with the proper permission from the user. CVC is an Ethereum-based token used by service providers that are looking to acquire information about a user. These can make a payment in CVC. The smart contract system employed will then see funds delivered to both the validator and the identity owner (user). “

Civic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Civic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Civic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Civic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.