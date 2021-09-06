Civitas (CIV) Price Reaches $0.0163

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded up 26.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. Civitas has a total market cap of $134,387.25 and $499.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Civitas has traded up 15.8% against the US dollar. One Civitas coin can now be purchased for $0.0163 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00018988 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 56.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001206 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000114 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000113 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Civitas Coin Profile

Civitas (CRYPTO:CIV) is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 8,238,960 coins. Civitas’ official website is civitascoin.com . Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Civitas Coin Trading

