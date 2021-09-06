ClariVest Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 167,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,818 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned 0.38% of Ultra Clean worth $9,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 12.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,757,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $450,273,000 after acquiring an additional 840,392 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 167.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 704,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,867,000 after acquiring an additional 440,565 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 5.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 665,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,599,000 after acquiring an additional 34,835 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 8.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 660,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,328,000 after acquiring an additional 49,430 shares during the period. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 4,167.6% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 580,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,000,000 after acquiring an additional 566,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

UCTT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Ultra Clean in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

UCTT stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.72. 8,970 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 596,585. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.08 and a 52-week high of $65.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.16 and a 200-day moving average of $51.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.99.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.02. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $515.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David T. Ibnale sold 3,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total value of $148,096.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,854,824.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William Joe Williams sold 618 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $34,045.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,446 shares of company stock worth $471,764. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

Read More: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.