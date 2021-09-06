ClariVest Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 343,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 17,500 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for 0.8% of ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $22,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at about $234,000. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.1% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 36,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth about $339,000. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% during the first quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 45,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 18.4% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. 72.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

BMY stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $65.61. 7,772,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,540,731. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $56.75 and a 1-year high of $69.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.23. The company has a market cap of $145.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.61.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a positive return on equity of 37.76%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BMY shares. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.83.

In other news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $6,674,312.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.