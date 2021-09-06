ClariVest Asset Management LLC Grows Position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 343,666.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,170 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of ManpowerGroup worth $8,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAN. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,441,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,024,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $496,949,000 after buying an additional 276,098 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,016,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $298,303,000 after buying an additional 171,546 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 4,818.9% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 172,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,056,000 after buying an additional 168,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,686,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MAN stock traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $122.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,858. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.13. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a one year low of $65.04 and a one year high of $125.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 1.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.11) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist raised their price target on ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.56.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

