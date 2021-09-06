ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $15.62 Million Stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,223 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $15,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEEV. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 22.7% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 2.4% during the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 4.8% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 53.9% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 0.8% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $294.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. JMP Securities increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.11.

NYSE:VEEV traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $317.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,192,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,194. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $235.74 and a fifty-two week high of $343.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $324.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $291.54. The firm has a market cap of $48.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.55, a P/E/G ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 26.19%. The firm had revenue of $455.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.25, for a total transaction of $1,611,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,101,714.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.06, for a total value of $127,950.50. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,752,892.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,119 shares of company stock worth $6,206,412 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

