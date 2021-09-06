ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $15.93 Million Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,121 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $15,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 83.6% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in NIKE by 22.8% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 13,389 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the second quarter valued at $313,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in NIKE by 0.4% in the second quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 744,794 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $115,063,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037 shares during the period. Finally, Somerville Kurt F grew its position in NIKE by 21.9% in the second quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 65,580 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,130,000 after acquiring an additional 11,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $163.29. 4,254,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,279,722. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.87, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.46. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.21 and a twelve month high of $174.38.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. NIKE’s revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.90%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on NIKE from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on NIKE from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on NIKE from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.06.

In related news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 25,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $3,800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $1,221,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 379,671 shares of company stock worth $60,634,427. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.