ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $9.42 Million Stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,396 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Advance Auto Parts worth $9,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter worth $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 182.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total value of $632,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,581.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carla Jean Bailo purchased 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $197.80 per share, with a total value of $79,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,479.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AAP traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $199.44. 699,427 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 847,374. The company has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.46 and a 52-week high of $217.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.76.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.36. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 47.00%.

AAP has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $223.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, increased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.16.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

