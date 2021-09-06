ClariVest Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the period. Texas Instruments comprises 0.7% of ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $21,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 505.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,675,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $694,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068,870 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,806,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,987,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218,722 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,469,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,246,577,000 after acquiring an additional 986,794 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 109.6% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,596,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $301,774,000 after buying an additional 834,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 251.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,089,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $205,996,000 after buying an additional 779,815 shares in the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.88.

Shares of TXN stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $189.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,103,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,301,705. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The company has a market capitalization of $175.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $189.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.61. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $134.12 and a 1-year high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.34%.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total value of $172,836.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,421,865.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at $3,165,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

