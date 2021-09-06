ClariVest Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 10,700 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for 2.0% of ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $60,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of PayPal by 16.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,454,842 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,781,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,951 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3,435.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,509,795 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $366,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,095 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 59.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,814,907 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $683,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,250 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 76.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,234,494 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $542,625,000 after purchasing an additional 969,254 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in PayPal during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PYPL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target (up from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, August 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.74.

In other PayPal news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total value of $2,512,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,219,044.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.77, for a total transaction of $2,677,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,205,156.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 51,314 shares of company stock valued at $14,141,623 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PYPL traded up $3.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $289.13. The company had a trading volume of 5,287,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,638,978. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $339.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $171.63 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $286.97 and its 200-day moving average is $268.65.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.