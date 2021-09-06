ClariVest Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,148 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 6,832 shares during the period. salesforce.com makes up about 1.0% of ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $29,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,015 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,355,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 19,794 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,835,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 630.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,598,000 after acquiring an additional 26,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 58,538 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $14,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $290.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.92.

CRM stock traded up $2.93 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $267.08. 7,357,515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,475,557. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 0.93. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $201.51 and a 1-year high of $275.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.04. The company has a market cap of $261.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total value of $1,255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,299,171. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.17, for a total value of $4,723,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 712,056 shares of company stock worth $177,065,162. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

