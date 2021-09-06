ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 7,400 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,558 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $19,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 70.1% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 40.0% in the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WMT. Cowen raised their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (up from $155.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Stephens raised their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.59.

Shares of WMT traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $149.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,737,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,300,050. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $126.28 and a one year high of $153.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total value of $1,205,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 791,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.88, for a total value of $110,768,314.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,991,370.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,611,980 shares of company stock worth $3,588,747,347 in the last 90 days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

