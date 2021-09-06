ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 7,600 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 142,563 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 1.9% of ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $57,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,899,258 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,032,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,094 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,431,038 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,354,103,000 after buying an additional 273,958 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,286,416 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,455,197,000 after acquiring an additional 292,492 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,224,802 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,432,273,000 after acquiring an additional 366,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,491,732 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,854,829,000 after purchasing an additional 314,995 shares during the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $488.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $442.57.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.00, for a total transaction of $804,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,980,762. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.62, for a total transaction of $1,594,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,459,630.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 102,438 shares of company stock valued at $42,706,034 in the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $422.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,604,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,983,779. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $414.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $394.05. The company has a market cap of $398.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.78. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $289.64 and a fifty-two week high of $431.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

