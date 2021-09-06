ClariVest Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,523 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 2,509 shares during the period. Tesla makes up 1.0% of ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $30,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 49 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $1.18 on Monday, reaching $733.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,271,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,629,613. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $685.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $667.19. The company has a market cap of $726.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 382.07, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.51. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $329.88 and a 52-week high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$900.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $657.62 price target (down from $736.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $820.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $812.00 to $768.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $602.16.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 31,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.72, for a total value of $23,022,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.04, for a total transaction of $7,110,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,906,986.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,209 shares of company stock worth $60,635,912 in the last three months. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

