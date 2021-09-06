ClinTex CTi (CTI) Market Cap Achieves $7.67 Million

ClinTex CTi (CURRENCY:CTI) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. One ClinTex CTi coin can currently be bought for about $0.0670 or 0.00000127 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ClinTex CTi has traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar. ClinTex CTi has a total market capitalization of $7.67 million and approximately $262,429.00 worth of ClinTex CTi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ClinTex CTi Profile

ClinTex CTi is a coin. It was first traded on June 12th, 2020. ClinTex CTi’s total supply is 191,311,840 coins and its circulating supply is 114,445,175 coins. The Reddit community for ClinTex CTi is https://reddit.com/r/ClinTexCTi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ClinTex CTi’s official Twitter account is @ClinTexCTi and its Facebook page is accessible here . ClinTex CTi’s official message board is clintex.medium.com . ClinTex CTi’s official website is clintex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Clinical Trials Intelligence is a distributed technology platform that incorporates predictive data analytics, machine learning (AI), and the innovative use of smart contracts to drive significant quality and operational improvements in clinical trials. ClinTex delivers intuitive blockchain-based self service analytic solutions to the pharmaceutical industry. ClinTex claims their novel Clinical Trials Intelligence solution will enhance clinical trial processes by providing tools to optimise Operational Efficiency, Clinical Data Quality and Medical Review. “

ClinTex CTi Coin Trading

