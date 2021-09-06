Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $9,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total value of $2,429,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,129,950.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total transaction of $1,209,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,652 shares in the company, valued at $5,160,465.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 957,789 shares of company stock worth $103,324,955. 20.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $94.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.13.

NYSE:NET opened at $130.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a current ratio of 5.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -289.86 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.61. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.69 and a fifty-two week high of $131.59.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $152.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 25.63% and a negative return on equity of 12.61%. Research analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

