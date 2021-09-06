Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Shares Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) by 159.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,600 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.21% of Clovis Oncology worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Clovis Oncology by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 19,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Clovis Oncology by 2.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 191,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Clovis Oncology by 394.1% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 11.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 81,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 8,604 shares during the period. 46.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLVS stock opened at $4.62 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.64. The company has a market capitalization of $547.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.73. Clovis Oncology has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $11.10.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Clovis Oncology from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Clovis Oncology Profile

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

