CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.85 Per Share

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of CME Group in a report released on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.85 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.87. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CME Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 41.64%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of CME Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.57.

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $195.30 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $207.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.46. CME Group has a 52-week low of $146.89 and a 52-week high of $221.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.50 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 5.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,215,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,530,000 after purchasing an additional 62,942 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 25.7% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the second quarter valued at about $590,000. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 6.8% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 58,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the period. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 4.9% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 8,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kathleen M. Cronin sold 4,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.31, for a total value of $881,048.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,481 shares in the company, valued at $9,146,584.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sean Tully sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,700,495.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,592 shares of company stock valued at $3,039,219. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.57%.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

