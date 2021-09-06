CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by Bp Plc

Bp Plc trimmed its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 68,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,510 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in CME Group were worth $14,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CME Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,281,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 7.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. First Long Island Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 24.7% during the second quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the second quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 32.2% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. 86.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Atlantic Securities cut shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of CME Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.57.

Shares of NASDAQ CME traded down $2.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $195.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,061,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,848. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $146.89 and a one year high of $221.82. The company has a market cap of $70.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.50 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $207.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 41.64% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.57%.

In other CME Group news, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.15, for a total transaction of $432,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen M. Cronin sold 4,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.31, for a total value of $881,048.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,146,584.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,592 shares of company stock valued at $3,039,219. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

