Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 2,850 ($37.24) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 3,150 ($41.15). JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.41% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 3,000 ($39.20) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola HBC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,850 ($37.24).

Get Coca-Cola HBC alerts:

Coca-Cola HBC stock traded down GBX 7 ($0.09) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 2,629 ($34.35). The stock had a trading volume of 159,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,835. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.16. Coca-Cola HBC has a 52-week low of GBX 1,711.60 ($22.36) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,809.60 ($36.71). The firm has a market cap of £9.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,660.98 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,533.74.

In other Coca-Cola HBC news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,653 ($34.66) per share, for a total transaction of £4,032.56 ($5,268.57).

About Coca-Cola HBC

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola HBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola HBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.