Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 179,710 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,192 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.10% of Cognex worth $15,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cognex during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cognex in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Cognex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Cognex in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex during the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CGNX. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cognex in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognex in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.29.

In other news, Director Patrick Alias sold 17,500 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $1,525,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CGNX opened at $88.46 on Monday. Cognex Co. has a one year low of $58.82 and a one year high of $101.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.04 and a beta of 1.65.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Cognex had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 21.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Cognex Profile

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

