CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CohBar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ CWBR opened at $1.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $81.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 2.75. CohBar has a 12 month low of $0.88 and a 12 month high of $2.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.33.

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CohBar will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of CohBar by 173.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 18,367 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of CohBar by 120.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 21,088 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CohBar by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 18,063 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CohBar by 312.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 60,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of CohBar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

About CohBar

CohBar, Inc engages in the research and development of mitochondria-based therapeutics. It focuses on treatments of diseases, which include diabetes, obesity, fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cancer, Alzheimer’s disease, and atherosclerosis. The company was founded by Nir Barzilai, Pinchas Cohen, David Sinclair, John Amatruda, and Laura Cobb on October 19, 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

