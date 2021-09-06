Coin98 (C98) Price Tops $4.58 on Top Exchanges

Coin98 (CURRENCY:C98) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 6th. During the last week, Coin98 has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar. One Coin98 coin can now be purchased for $4.58 or 0.00008888 BTC on major exchanges. Coin98 has a total market cap of $848.15 million and $200.88 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Splintershards (SPS) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000675 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded up 44.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Sphynx Network (SPH) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafePizza (PIZZA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeBank ETH (SBANK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeBank BSC (SBANK) traded 99.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pyram Token (PYRAM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Papa Doge Coin (PAPADOGE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MiniDOGE (MINIDOGE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Covid Token (COVIDTOKEN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Coin98 Profile

Coin98 is a coin. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 185,000,000 coins. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator. Whitepaper “

Coin98 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using US dollars.

