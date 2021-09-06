Collateral Pay (COLL) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $22,397.00

Collateral Pay (CURRENCY:COLL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. Collateral Pay has a total market cap of $1.49 million and approximately $22,397.00 worth of Collateral Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Collateral Pay has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. One Collateral Pay coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000457 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Collateral Pay alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001899 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.55 or 0.00065600 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $77.58 or 0.00147315 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $108.18 or 0.00205421 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,949.50 or 0.07499477 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52,637.56 or 0.99950337 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003071 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $498.56 or 0.00946681 BTC.

Collateral Pay Profile

Collateral Pay’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,192,106 coins. Collateral Pay’s official Twitter account is @CollateralDefi

Collateral Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collateral Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Collateral Pay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Collateral Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Collateral Pay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Collateral Pay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.