Collective 1-Day Volume Tops $278,331.00 (CO2)

Collective (CURRENCY:CO2) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 6th. Collective has a total market capitalization of $293,028.20 and $278,331.00 worth of Collective was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Collective coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.12 or 0.00002167 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Collective has traded up 15.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.53 or 0.00068813 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003166 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00016865 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.11 or 0.00145472 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $411.11 or 0.00796219 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.55 or 0.00047546 BTC.

Collective Coin Profile

Collective is a coin. Collective’s total supply is 505,213 coins and its circulating supply is 261,918 coins. Collective’s official Twitter account is @InfoClimatecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “ClimateCoin aims to create a decentralized carbon credits portal. Carbon credits is a mechanism that will work as a compensation system balancing between new GHGs emissions and corresponding quantities of certified mitigations. Any entity can purchase these carbon credits to offset their duties regarding the GHGs emissions. ClimateCoin is an ERC-20 compliant token and will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

