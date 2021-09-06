Color Platform Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.00 (CLR)

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. Color Platform has a market cap of $302,015.80 and $1.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Color Platform coin can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Color Platform has traded 69.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,968.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $788.60 or 0.01517458 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $291.95 or 0.00561786 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.96 or 0.00373219 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001367 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00039343 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003051 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000063 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000013 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Color Platform

Color Platform (CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en . The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Buying and Selling Color Platform

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Color Platform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Color Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

