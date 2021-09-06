Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.07% of Columbia Sportswear worth $4,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Columbia Sportswear by 187.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Columbia Sportswear by 2,146.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,168 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.64% of the company’s stock.

COLM stock opened at $103.30 on Monday. Columbia Sportswear has a 1 year low of $73.11 and a 1 year high of $114.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.56. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.87.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.69. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 9.08%. The firm had revenue of $566.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.77) EPS. Columbia Sportswear’s revenue was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is currently 64.20%.

COLM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.14.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, EVP Lisa Kulok sold 525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total value of $54,143.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

