Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.80.

CMCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Columbus McKinnon from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet lowered Columbus McKinnon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

In other news, VP Peter M. Mccormick sold 32,168 shares of Columbus McKinnon stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.63, for a total transaction of $1,499,993.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 49,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,295,921.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCO. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Columbus McKinnon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 17.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Columbus McKinnon in the second quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Institutional investors own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Columbus McKinnon stock opened at $45.01 on Monday. Columbus McKinnon has a 1 year low of $31.63 and a 1 year high of $57.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 204.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 0.66%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Columbus McKinnon will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.69%.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

Recommended Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.