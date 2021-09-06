Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lowered its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,097 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 12,237 shares during the period. Comcast makes up about 0.6% of Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $8,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 275,912 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $15,733,000 after acquiring an additional 39,500 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Comcast by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 607,787 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,656,000 after buying an additional 109,986 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,802 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 4,012 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 126,531 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after buying an additional 9,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma grew its holdings in Comcast by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 26,430 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 2,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.55 target price on Comcast and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. HSBC increased their price target on Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.93.

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $61.72. 8,081,434 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,212,954. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $283.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $40.97 and a twelve month high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $28.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.14 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.31%.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

