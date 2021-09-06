Commerce Bank Acquires 3,013 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 450,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank owned 0.27% of Nasdaq worth $79,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 26,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,925,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 2,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 1st quarter worth approximately $338,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 71.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nasdaq stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $198.53. 490,843 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 795,155. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.65. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.01 and a fifty-two week high of $199.67. The stock has a market cap of $33.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 18.97%. The business had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.95%.

In other news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.01, for a total transaction of $196,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $765,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,546 shares of company stock valued at $1,630,302 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NDAQ. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $181.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.04.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

