Commerce Bank Acquires 9,455 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 378,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,455 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank owned about 0.72% of Euronet Worldwide worth $51,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 373,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,501,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 24.9% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 24,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,797 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 2.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord purchased 1,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $146.50 per share, for a total transaction of $170,819.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,032,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide stock traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $134.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,957. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.01. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.06 and a 12 month high of $167.71. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 64.93 and a beta of 1.62.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.10). Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 4.03%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.50.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

