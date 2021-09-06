Commerce Bank Buys 15,416 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 539,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,416 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $60,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 90,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,190,000 after acquiring an additional 10,047 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc grew its position in AbbVie by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 26,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in AbbVie by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 42,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 121.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 8,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $111.62. 5,366,517 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,945,329. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.11 and a 1 year high of $121.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 49.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on AbbVie from $148.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.47.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

