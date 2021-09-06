Commerce Bank Buys 9,064 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Commerce Bank raised its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,064 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $49,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,435,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 69.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR traded down $9.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $811.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 817,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,485. The stock has a market cap of $149.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $572.46 and a one year high of $825.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $755.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $690.17.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 21.12 EPS for the current year.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $771.00 to $869.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Argus increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $770.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $820.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $808.57.

In related news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total transaction of $5,548,874.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total transaction of $9,849,428.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

