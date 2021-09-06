Commerce Bank Grows Stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,465 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank owned about 0.24% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $52,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,991,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,878,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947,296 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,540,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,757,240,000 after acquiring an additional 349,651 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,806,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $753,993,000 after acquiring an additional 265,546 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,632,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $707,121,000 after acquiring an additional 362,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,488,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $399,017,000 after acquiring an additional 151,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $261.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 339,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,448. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.44. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $214.88 and a 1-year high of $295.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.03.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.21. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 31.43%. The company had revenue of $667.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on FLT shares. Mizuho increased their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays increased their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.00.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

